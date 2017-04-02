Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson's eldest son, is honoring his late father in a new way.

The 20-year-old college student recently shared on Instagram some new ink he got as a tribute to his father, the King of Pop.

In a caption, Prince Jackson noted that tattoo artist Justin Lewis took nine hours to craft a tattoo that resembled the late Michael Jackson in one of his most iconic costumes -- a black suit, white socks, black suspenders and red shirt with a black-and-red fedora. The late singer's up-stretched arms are fitted with wings.

Prince Jackson called his new memorial "such an incredible and beautiful tattoo."

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

The tattoo artist also shared an image of his creation on Instagram, adding in a caption: "I had so much fun @princejackson I am so pleased that I made your day braddah."

Back in March, Prince Jackson reflected on his father's memory on "Good Morning America."

"As we were growing up my dad always said, 'I really don't care what you do in life, as long as you're happy doing it and you're the best at what you do," the college student said then. "If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be.'"

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, after suffering cardiac arrest. In addition to Prince, the singer is survived by his daughter Paris, 18, and son Blanket, 15.