Prince Michael Jackson hospitalized following motorcycle crash

Michael Jackson's eldest son, Prince Michael Jackson, landed in the hospital Thursday morning after losing control of his motorcycle on a Los Angeles street.

However, by the afternoon, the 20-year-old was at home and resting, he said in a video posted to Instagram.

Prince Michael Jackson also thanked first responders and the staff at the Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated.

"Thank you guys for all your concern and reaching out and seeing if I'm OK," he added in a message to fans. "I really appreciate it."

Prince Michael Jackson's publicist told The Associated Press that Prince Michael Jackson was en route to school when he got into an accident with another vehicle.

Prince Michael Jackson was treated for a knee injury and "multiple lacerations," his rep added.