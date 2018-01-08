Princess Charlotte dons a pink backpack for 1st day of preschool

Jan 8, 2018, 11:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Princess Charlotte prepares to attend her first day at school in this photo posted on Twitter by Kesington Palace.PlayKesington Palace
Kensington Palace today shared two photographs of Princess Charlotte on her first day of preschool.

Charlotte, 2, was dressed in a red coat and red shoes for her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte prepares to attend her first day at school in this photo posted on Twitter by Kesington Palace.Kesington Palace
PHOTO: Princess Charlotte prepares to attend her first day at school in this photo posted on Twitter by Kesington Palace.Kesington Palace
The daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate also donned a pink backpack and pink scarf.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "The images were taken by the Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

Kensington Palace announced William and Kate's school choice for Charlotte in December.

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany, July 19, 2017, in Berlin. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany, July 19, 2017, in Berlin.

The school, which is located around the corner from Kensington Palace and has been in existence for 75 years, describes itself as a "traditional nursery school which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners."

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg.Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) with her daughter Princess Charlotte (L) at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, July 17, 2017. Bartlomiej Zborowski/EPA
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) with her daughter Princess Charlotte (L) at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, July 17, 2017.

Tuition is about $18,000 for the morning and afternoon session, according to the school's website.

Charlotte's school is located near the school that her brother, Prince George, attends in London.

George, 4, started at St. Thomas's Battersea School in September. Prior to that, George attended Westacre, a local Montessori school near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

George and Charlotte will gain a new sibling later this year. Kate, who will turn 36 on Tuesday, is due to give birth to her third child in April.

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges Christmas card.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges' Christmas card.

