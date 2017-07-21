Every summer, Queen Elizabeth opens up her home for the summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace so the public can get a glimpse of life behind palace walls.

This year, guests will have a special treat as Princes William and Harry have made a poignant tribute to their mother for the exhibition to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Diana's beloved "boys," as she used to call William, 35, and Harry, 32, have shared some of their mother's most personal possessions and recreated Diana's study at Kensington Palace in the music room at Buckingham Palace.

The centerpiece of the exhibit, which also showcases a variety of special gifts to Queen Elizabeth during her 65-year reign, is the desk where Diana organized much of her charitable work and conducted her correspondence.

Many of the objects in the display have been selected by The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/od8TM3pJtQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017

On it are many never-before-seen photos of William and Harry with their mother that Diana displayed on her desk.

There will be a special display at the Summer Opening of #BuckinghamPalace as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales: pic.twitter.com/5PRi9Hamuk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017

William and Harry instructed Royal Collection curators on how to display the items, which reflect how Diana worked right up until the last days of her life.

The setting depicts Diana's love of music with a box of her favorite cassette tapes from the 1980s and '90s, including of music by pop stars Elton John, Diana Ross and George Michael and opera greats Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras.

Diana's personal stationery is prominently featured in the display, which opens Saturday, as are her old ballet shoes.

Diana died at age 36 in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997. William and Harry were just 15 and 12, respectively, at the time of their mother's death.

Kensington Palace has announced a number of events to commemorate Diana's life this year, including a fashion exhibit that opened in February. William and Harry also commissioned a special display of blooms in the palace's sunken garden and a statue to be erected on the grounds of the palace.

"Our mother touched so many lives," William and Harry said in a statement earlier this year announcing the statue. "We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

Harry told ABC News' Robin Roberts before last year's Invictus Games in Orlando that he and William intend to keep their mother's legacy alive.

"We will do everything we can to make sure that she's never forgotten and carry on all the special gifts, as such, that she had and that she portrayed while she was alive," Harry said.