Rarely-seen home videos of Princess Diana as a young child have been shared by her family just days before the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

The videos show Diana, who grew up to marry Prince Charles and have two sons of her own, as a young child at play.

“You’d be wrong to think of Diana as a saintly child,” said Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. “She was quite naughty. Never with malice, you know, just sort of pushing the boundaries.”

Central Press/Getty Images

Spencer, 53, shared the videos of his sister for “The Story of Diana,” a two-part special airing on ABC that reflects on Diana’s life and death through the eyes of her friends and family.

Diana’s driver, Colin Tebbut, recalled escorting Diana’s body home to London after the Aug. 31, 1997, deadly car crash in Paris. Diana was 36 years old.

“I don't think you've ever come into a street where you can't move with people but as we came out to the airport and turned left, which is the A40 into London, [there were] no cars,” Tebbut recalled. “People, people, upon people, upon people all the way in. Must have been probably four or five miles.”

Diana’s legacy lives on with her two sons, Prince William, now 35, and Prince Harry, now 32, who have both continued her charitable work.

Getty Images

Spencer reflected on the type of grandmother Diana would have been to William’s two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

“One of the great tragedies of course is that Diana would have been the best grandmother ever,” Spencer said. “I love the fact that there's still such veneration inside her immediate family for what she was and what she meant and I think that's fantastic.”

"The Story of Diana: Part One" airs Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET. "The Story of Diana: Part Two" airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The project is produced by Time Inc.’s People.