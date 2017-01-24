Princess Kate revealed what it's like to be a "real princess" after a 4-year-girl old asked the future Queen of England about royalty.

Kate, 35, told the girl, Daisy Benton, at a children's hospice center near Kate's Anmer Hall home, she was "very well looked after by her husband," Prince William.

Kate, dressed in an emerald green Hobbs suit, met with children at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices in Quidenham, Norfolk. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is royal patron of the organization, attended an art therapy session and met with families, volunteers and teachers seeking to raise funds for a new hospice.

The Duchess visits the Quidenham @EACH_hospices Sensory Room and an art therapy session ?? pic.twitter.com/0LPkm9pWJq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2017

Many of the children have life-limiting conditions and several are spending their last days getting support, therapy and counseling from the hospice care facilities.

Kate also shared that her children, 3-year-old George and 19-month-old Charlotte, love to "run around in different directions all the time." After getting a glimpse of some plastic dinosaur toys, Kate said, referring to George, "I can see these going down well with someone I know."

One young girl presented Kate with a drawing accompanied by a note that read, "Princess Kate it is an honour to meet you."

The hospice has raised half of its $12 million goal, which will used to build a facility featuring a larger play area for the children, family lodging and a hydrotherapy pool. The hospice provides care for more than 750 children and families in the East Anglia area, which is located near the couple's country home.

Nell Cork, whose brother Finnbar died aged five last year, presented The Duchess with flowers upon her arrival at Quidenham pic.twitter.com/yYaTV6RZqd — EACH (@EACH_hospices) January 24, 2017

Kate became royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices in 2012 and made her first speech at the hospice shortly thereafter. Hospice and palliative care have been a primary focus of Kate’s since she married Prince William in 2011, along with mental health, addiction and art therapy.

Kensington Palace announced last week that William and Kate will make London their full-time base this fall when Prince George starts school. William will also be giving up his role as an air ambulance pilot this summer as he and Kate take up more royal responsibilities as Queen Elizabeth slowly reduces her workload.

"From this autumn, however, The Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace," the palace said in a statement. "As they have in recent years, Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London."

The statement continued, "Prince George will begin school in London in September and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well."