Princess Kate had her first official engagement with Action for Children in Wales since taking over from Queen Elizabeth II in December as the organization's royal patron.

Kate, 35, visited two projects offering support to vulnerable children and families. She listened to experts at MIST, a childhood mental health project that supports young kids in foster care and aims to provide needed support for complex mental health problems before they become more serious.

Kate was "incredibly proud" to be taking on the new role with Action for Children, according to a Kensington Palace spokesman.

Kate is an avid sportswoman who routinely gives her husband, Prince William a run for his money at events, but today she tried her hand at pool in Wales and was not a success. Craig Davies, a 15-year-old who was Kate's teammate in a friendly round of pool, later joked of Kate's pool skills saying, "She was dreadful."

A quick game of pool with some of the service users @actnforchildren ?? pic.twitter.com/w8O2cQ4riV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2017

After receiving a hug from a little girl attending the center, Kate was greeted by two young students who gave her a bouquet of flowers and asked about Kate and William's young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Thanks for the posys little Casey and Emily, as HRH meets staff and volunteers at the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team centre. pic.twitter.com/0k48gAzL5K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2017

Kate told her young admirers, "George and Charlotte would have loved to have met you."

Kate's second stop of the day was to the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team which works with young people struggling with emotional and behavioral issues.

"The Duchess firmly believes that every child who needs it should be given the best support at the earliest opportunity," a Kensington Palace spokesman told ABC News. "The Duchess is pleased to support Action for Children's important work. She is looking forward to getting to know the people that make Action for Children such a success and meeting the young people they work with."

Kate, William and Prince Harry launched their "Heads Together" campaign last year to change the conversation on mental health issues. The royal trio has said they see 2017 as a "tipping point" and hope they can get more people to speak about mental health without fear of judgment.

William, Kate and Harry have chosen to tackle the often-taboo subject of mental health and encourage young people and families to speak up and speak out.