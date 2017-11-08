Princess Kate hosted a charity gala Tuesday at Kensington Palace to benefit a mental health charity for which she serves as royal patron.

Kate, 35, who is expecting her third child in April, showed her baby bump in a stunning floor-length, black lace gown by designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @AFNCCF Gala Dinner held at the Orangery at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/6376DXu9oV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been seen in a shorter version of the dress Kate wore Wednesday evening.

AP | Getty Images

Kate, who is known for recycling some of her most elegant outfits, last wore the gown when she was expecting her 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2014.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Kate, also the mother of Prince George, 4, has made limited appearances since announcing her third pregnancy in September.

Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace announced at the time that Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness.

Kate has tried to stick to her schedule of engagements as her health allows, particularly for events that benefit young children and raise awareness for mental health.

On Court 4 The Duchess gets involved in a @wearecoachcore training session, which is being delivered by Coach Core apprentices. pic.twitter.com/98s9mdwUgp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

She hosted an event today for Place2Be, a charity for which Kate also serves as royal patron. Place2Be provides in-house counselors and professionals to support adolescents suffering from mental health challenges, stress and anxiety.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. pic.twitter.com/NB4XVJKG0Y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

"As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," Kate said at today's forum. "Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we're all in this together."

Championing school support for children's mental health has long been a key priority for The Duchess of Cambridge, as Patron of @Place2Be pic.twitter.com/wkckmj3cwM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

She added, "We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive."

Opening the Forum, The Duchess said: “Getting support to children at the very earliest stage helps improve their outcomes in later life.” pic.twitter.com/ri5lkCxoUl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

Tuesday's gala benefited the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, an organization dedicated to mental health accessibility and treatment for young children in need. Kate has been a champion of better resources for maternal mental health and programs that support early intervention for vulnerable children and families.