Princess Kate, appearing at the launch of an educational film series created by a charity partner of her Heads Together campaign, expressed her condolences to those affected by Wednesday's London terror attack that killed three people.

“Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster," Kate, 35, told a packed audience. "We will be thinking of all the families as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about."

Kate was committed to carrying on her engagement to promote maternal mental health despite the heightened security around London in the wake of the attack. She was a reassuring presence to attendees, showing the world that the royal family was carrying on with business as usual and would not give in to terrorists.

Kate, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, spoke about the "pressure to be a perfect parent" at the reception and conference for the Best Beginnings charity at the U.K.'s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," Kate said. "However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not."

Watch The Duchess of Cambridge speak at the launch of the @BestBeginnings 'Out of the Blue' film series, with @Heads_Together pic.twitter.com/1mMupReocK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2017

She continued, “Some of this fear is about the pressure to be a perfect parent; pretending we're all coping perfectly and loving every minute of it. It's right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains."

Kate said that “nothing can really prepare you" for what she described as the "sheer overwhelming experience" of being a mother. Today's event was designed to showcase a series of educational films promoting mental health for parents and their infants and toddlers.

"It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed tougher," she said.

The Duchess hears from mums who have shared difficult experiences of becoming parents with @bestbeginnings to show it's OK to ask for help. pic.twitter.com/CgNYMYuC0D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2017

Kate, who has made mental health the cornerstone of her charitable work, told fellow mothers gathered at the event that it is OK to ask for help.

"It’s OK not to find it easy," she said. "Asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness."

Security surrounding Kate's event today was tight but police reportedly did not seem on edge despite Kate’s high profile. Just last weekend, William and Kate carried on with their tour of Paris undeterred by a terror attack Saturday morning at Paris Orly Airport.

Wednesday's terror attack in London began around 2:40 p.m. local time, when a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on Westminster Bridge. The car then crashed into the fence around the Houses of Parliament, and a man armed with a knife attacked an officer who was standing guard, according to police.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was due today to visit Scotland Yard’s new Metropolitan Police headquarters with Prince Philip, postponed her visit in light of the terror attack. She issued a statement of thanks and sympathy to all of those who demonstrated their heroism in the wake of the tragedy.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to the Acting Commissioner of the @metpoliceuk following yesterday's events https://t.co/jiNeA3xqFh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 23, 2017

“Following the shocking events in Westminster Prince Philip and I are sorry that we will not be able to open the New Scotland Yard building as planned today for very understandable reasons," Queen Elizabeth wrote in a message to acting commissioner of police Craig Mackey. "I look forward to visiting at a later date."

The monarch was at Buckingham Palace when the attack took place. She met with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for her weekly meeting, where she was reportedly briefed about the incident.

“My thoughts prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday’s awful violence. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others," the queen said in the statement issued today by Buckingham Palace.