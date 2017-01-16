Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans for Support After 'Minor Incident' on Set

Priyanka Chopra gave fans an update this weekend, after a "minor incident" on the set of the ABC drama "Quantico" last week landed her in the hospital.

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Twitter Sunday. "I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can."

On Friday, a rep for the spy show told ABC News that the actress was rushed to the hospital.

"We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico last night," the rep told ABC News. "It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information."

The actress is now on the mend after the incident.

"Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably," the rep added.

Chopra was absent from the set Friday, as well as a press event held that morning in New York City, where reporters were informed she was home on doctor's orders.

She portrays FBI agent turned CIA operative Alex Parrish in "Quantico."

