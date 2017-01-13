'Quantico' Star Priyanka Chopra Suffered 'Minor Incident' on Set

"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra had to be examined by a doctor after a mishap on the New York City set of the ABC drama.

The actress was rushed to the hospital, a representative for the spy show confirmed.

"We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico last night," the rep told ABC News. "It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information."

The actress is now on the mend after the incident.

"Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably," the rep added.

Chopra, 34, was a no-show for shooting Friday, which required some schedule shifting by her co-stars. She was also absent from a press event held Friday morning in New York City, where reporters were informed she was home on doctor's orders.

In "Quantico," Chopra portrays FBI agent turned CIA operative Alex Parrish.

ABC and ABC News are owned by the same parent company, Disney.