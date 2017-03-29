'Property Brothers' stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up about romance, settling down

Drew and Jonathan Scott have charmed viewers for years as HGTV's "Property Brothers." Now, the twins, 38, are opening up on how they charmed the lucky ladies in their lives.

"The moment I saw her, it was her energy," Drew told People magazine of his fiancée, Linda Phan. "She's beautiful, but she had this energy about her that I absolutely loved."

Drew Scott and Phan met in 2010, and became engaged in December. She works as creative director at Scott Brothers Entertainment, Drew and Jonathan Scott's production company. Drew Scott said that by their second date, "She could finish my jokes before I hit the punch line."

"Jonathan looked over at me, and I remember him leaning in and saying, 'Who's this girl? How is she finishing these inside jokes from things that we did when we were kids?'" Drew Scott remembered. "That's when I knew she was the one."

He frequently posts photos with Phan, 31, on Instagram.

Though Jonathan Scott spent some time third-wheeling with Drew and Phan, he's now getting serious with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, 28, who also works for Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Kuznetsov said she "kind of shrugged him off at first" after they met in 2015, but she finally agreed to a date months later and "it's been happiness ever since."

"We're so mischievous," Jonathan Scott said of his time with Kuznetsov.

He isn't shy about flaunting their relationship on social media, either, and recently shared a sweet one-year anniversary collage on Instagram.

The brothers are obviously happy with where they are in life.

"This is the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life," Jonathan Scott said. "I've never been happier."

Drew Scott agreed, saying that it's a nice change after focusing on his professional life for so long.

"I've always been focused on work," he said. "So to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we're going to get married, it's amazing."