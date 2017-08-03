One of the founders of the legendary group Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, ABC News has confirmed.

Nathaniel Glover, 57, also known as the rapper Kidd Creole, is due to be arraigned in a New York City courtroom today. He was arrested on Wednesday in the Bronx, where he lives, and charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to police, Glover got into a dispute with the homeless man, who has been identified as John Jolly, 55, on the city's east side Tuesday night. According to police records, Jolly was a level 2 sex offender and career criminal with 17 prior arrests dating back to 1983.

Following the dispute, Jolly was found lying on the sidewalk. First responders treating him initially believed he was drunk until they saw the stab wound, police said.

Jolly refused to tell police detectives that he was attacked or even identify a suspect, ABC News learned. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died.

New York Police Department detectives were able to put the case together after they spotted someone they say is Glover near the crime scene on surveillance footage.

Glover had been working as the midnight security guard at a building near where the stabbing took place.

Glover helped form one of the first rap groups, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Their 1982 single "The Message" is ranked No. 52 on Rolling Stone's list of greatest songs of all time. In 2007, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.