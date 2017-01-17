The world could use a little Elle Woods right about now.

At least that's what Reese Witherspoon said about bringing back one of her most beloved characters for a third "Legally Blonde" movie.

"I do think it's a good time to do it," she told E! News at the Elle Women in Television dinner. "I think women need that kind of positivity right now."

Witherspoon said her team has mulled over the idea, adding, "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it."

Asked about what she's thinks is ahead for women under a Trump administration, Witherspoon focused on the positive.

"It's a great privilege to be a woman in America," she said. "We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don't have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That's what I try to focus on."

Witherspoon was referring to her newest show, HBO series "Big Little Lies," which she produced and stars in alongside Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern as well as Adam Scott and Alexander Skarsgard.

"I think diving deeply into issues that affect women so profoundly, it's not just a sort of desired mission statement," Witherspoon told E! News. "It's sort of a mandate in my life. Women are much more complex than what we're seeing on screen and I feel it's important to see how women behave with each other. And I think that's a unique thing about this show. It's how women really speak to each other about issues that really affect them."

"Big Little Lies" premieres on Feb. 19.