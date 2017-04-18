Fitness icon Richard Simmons is already doing better after being hospitalized on Monday for "severe indigestion," his rep exclusively tells ABC News.

"Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California," Michael Catalano tells ABC News. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

He continued, "He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The 68-year-old fitness star, who over the past few years has vanished from the public eye, signed a new business deal earlier this month for "merchandising, endorsements and licensing opportunities."

Catalano told ABC News on April 6 that Simmons himself pursued the deal.

The new venture comes on the heels of questions about Simmons' health in recent years, including a viral podcast on his disappearance from public view, titled "Missing Richard Simmons."

The star's rep commented on his client's reclusive nature, telling ABC News that he just wants a break from fame. Catalano's comments echo what Simmons told Entertainment Tonight last year.

"No one should be worried about me," he said. "It was time for me to take some time to be by myself."