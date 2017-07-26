Rihanna visits President Macron in France to support education

Rihanna is actively campaigning around the world as ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education -- this time in France.

The "Work" singer met with French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, on Wednesday in support of the education advocacy group and providing more access to education around the world.

Rihanna tweeted her gratitude to the French president and first lady, writing, "Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!"

The meeting comes after Rihanna's tweet to President Macron last month, asking if he would commit to funding such education programs.

The performer has been on a mission to garner support from world leaders to help finance education initiatives, particularly for girls, in developing countries around the world. In June, she traveled to Malawi, considered one of the world's poorest countries, to advocate for a better education system in the East African country.

Rihanna also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation in 2012 to help students from Caribbean countries who want to attend college in the U.S. and support world-class educational programs in her home country of Barbados, and elsewhere.

Earlier this year, she accepted Harvard University's prestigious Humanitarian of the Year award in recognition of her efforts.