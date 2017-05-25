"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts is lending her voice to a character on Disney Junior’s "Doc McStuffins” for a special episode.

The award-winning animated series tells the story of 6-year-old Doc McStuffins who communicates with and heals stuffed animals and broken toys.

In a special episode premiering on National Cancer Survivors Day, a 4-year-old chemotherapy patient named Audrey confronts the issue of hair loss with her doll Hannah. Roberts, a cancer survivor, plays the voice of Audrey's mom.

"Since 'Doc McStuffins' premiered, we've been contacted by numerous families of children who have been dealing with very serious illnesses. With this episode, we set out to tell a story for those kids whose illnesses can't be cured by just a kiss and a cuddle. It was important to me to let them know that we see them and they matter," creator and executive producer Chris Nee said in a press release. "Having Robin Roberts portray Audrey's mom in the episode is so special because she has experienced what many of these kids are going through and she's exactly who you would want cheerleading them through the tough times in their lives."

Special advance screenings of the episode will take place at more than 40 children’s hospitals across the country. Doc McStuffins will meet with kids and families at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) this June as part of Disney's Summer of Service campaign.

The episode airs Sunday, June 4, at 8 a.m. ET on Disney Channel. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.