Congrats are in order for Robin Thicke, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Their new bundle of joy is coming at the perfect time it seems as the baby's due date is March 1, which was the birthday of the singer's late father, Alan Thicke.

"Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke died last December after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.

Geary, 22, shared the news Thursday on Instagram of the new baby on the way and the due date being the birthday of the baby's late grandfather.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday," she wrote in a caption next to a photo of a sonogram.

Geary and Thicke, 40, began dating publicly in May 2015, appearing together at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Blurred Lines" singer is already a father to a 7-year-old son, Julian, whom he had with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. The two divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.