'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' visual effects secrets revealed

Industrial Light and Magic has released another clip breaking down the visual effects of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

This time, the effect-makers are pulling back the curtain on how artists created a digital version of Wilhuff Tarkin —- an Imperial baddie originally played by the late Peter Cushing in 1977’s "Star Wars A New Hope."

ILMVisualFX/YouTube

It’s the latest in a series of "breakdown" clips that the legendary visual effects company cranked out in the last few days showcasing its work on three films nominated for Academy Awards: "Rogue One," "Doctor Strange" and " Deepwater Horizon ."

Of course, fans can also check out other recent behind-the-scenes stories on the creation of Tarkin and Princess Leia, the droid K-2SO and classic "Star Wars" spaceships for "Rogue One".

Lucasfilm, the production company behind "Star Wars," is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.