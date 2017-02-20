'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' visual effects secrets revealed

Feb 20, 2017, 6:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Video grabs from "Behind the Magic: Recreating Tarkin for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" show a view of actor Guy Henry wearing a headpiece during filming paired with a visual effects shot of Governor Tarkin used in the film.ILMVisualFX/YouTube
Video grabs from "Behind the Magic: Recreating Tarkin for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" show a view of actor Guy Henry wearing a headpiece during filming paired with a visual effects shot of Governor Tarkin used in the film.

Industrial Light and Magic has released another clip breaking down the visual effects of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

This time, the effect-makers are pulling back the curtain on how artists created a digital version of Wilhuff Tarkin —- an Imperial baddie originally played by the late Peter Cushing in 1977’s "Star Wars A New Hope."

It’s the latest in a series of "breakdown" clips that the legendary visual effects company cranked out in the last few days showcasing its work on three films nominated for Academy Awards: "Rogue One," "Doctor Strange" and "Deepwater Horizon."

Of course, fans can also check out other recent behind-the-scenes stories on the creation of Tarkin and Princess Leia, the droid K-2SO and classic "Star Wars" spaceships for "Rogue One".

