Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers reacts to Roger Moore's death

Sir Roger Moore, the actor best known for playing James Bond, has died at the age of 89.

Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers, who is also the host of ABC News’ “Popcorn With Peter Travers,” remembered Moore today in a short tribute to his life.

“To any of us who grew up in the whole James Bond world, he was the guy that came after Connery,” Travers said. “There was a little break in the middle for George Lazenby, but Connery played James Bond very much in the tough, ‘don’t mess with me’ way. And when Roger Moore came in, we got the elegant James Bond, the guy who could fill that tuxedo. The one who came in and winked at what was happening in the world. So to see him gone, to imagine him gone, is very hard for us but we do have those movies. He was almost 90 when he died and he played James Bond seven times, so did Sean Connery actually. But Roger Moore played him for 12 years. No other James Bond has done that for so long.”

Travers added, “And when I think of him I see him in a movie called 'The Spy Who Loved Me,' where everything that’s impossibly elegant and classy in the world is in that movie. You know Carly Simon wrote a theme song for him in that movie, 'Nobody Does It Better.' And if you’re talking about James Bond as the example of somebody who we aspire to, as some guy who came into the world and said, ‘we can do everything with elegance and class,' then nobody did it better than Roger Moore.”

Watch Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better” here: