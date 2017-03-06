Rory Feek posts new photos of late wife Joey Feek

Rory Feek paid tribute to his late wife Joey Feek by posting several photos on the one-year anniversary of her death.
In one photo Rory captioned "Remembering you," a healthy looking Joey is seen sitting on the porch with their daughter Indiana and his two daughters from a previous relationship, Hopie and Heidi.
The second photo is of Joey's grave on their Tennessee farm at dusk. It's simply captioned, "Missing you."
The third is a sepia-toned photograph of the couple lovingly embracing, captioned, "Loving you."
Joey Feek, 40, died March 4, 2016, following a battle with cervical cancer.
The Feeks, who performed as Joey + Rory, released six studio albums after placing third on CMT's competition "Can You Duet" in 2008. Their final album, "Hymns That Are Important to Us," was released last Valentine's Day.
Last fall, Rory, 51, told People magazine that he had "retired" from music following his wife's death. "When I have something to say and when I feel like I would be okay with saying it without her, then I might play guitar or sing, but I don't feel that way today," he said.