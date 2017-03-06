Rory Feek posts new photos of late wife Joey Feek

Mar 6, 2017, 11:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Rory Feek and Joey Feek of the band Joey & Rory perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage
Rory Feek and Joey Feek of the band Joey & Rory perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn.

Rory Feek paid tribute to his late wife Joey Feek by posting several photos on the one-year anniversary of her death.

In one photo Rory captioned "Remembering you," a healthy looking Joey is seen sitting on the porch with their daughter Indiana and his two daughters from a previous relationship, Hopie and Heidi.

... remembering you.

A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Singer Joey Feek Dies at 40 After Battling Cancer

Cute Photo! Kanye West Brings Baby North to the Studio

The second photo is of Joey's grave on their Tennessee farm at dusk. It's simply captioned, "Missing you."

...missing you.

A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:14am PST

The third is a sepia-toned photograph of the couple lovingly embracing, captioned, "Loving you."

...loving you.

A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Joey Feek, 40, died March 4, 2016, following a battle with cervical cancer.

The Feeks, who performed as Joey + Rory, released six studio albums after placing third on CMT's competition "Can You Duet" in 2008. Their final album, "Hymns That Are Important to Us," was released last Valentine's Day.

Last fall, Rory, 51, told People magazine that he had "retired" from music following his wife's death. "When I have something to say and when I feel like I would be okay with saying it without her, then I might play guitar or sing, but I don't feel that way today," he said.