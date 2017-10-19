Rose McGowan has canceled several appearances at a film festival where she was slated to be honored for her work.

Organizers for the 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival announced less than 24 hours before the event's kick off today in Wichita, Kansas, that McGowan had pulled out.

"We are sorry to announce that Rose McGowan, this year’s recipient of the Ad Astra Award tonight at the Scottish Rite Theater, has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case," a statement read on the festival's website.

The former "Charmed" star claimed in a series of tweets last week that the disgraced producer raped her.

"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof," she wrote on Twitter, tagging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

She later confirmed she was referring to Weinstein in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York Times reported McGowan and Weinstein reached an undisclosed settlement in 1997 after an alleged incident in a hotel room.

Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex in a statement to The New Yorker.

Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

The Tallgrass Film Festival's Creative Director Lela Meadow-Conner expressed disappointment that McGowan, 44, could no longer attend, but added that they "understand that her well-being is the priority."

"We support her and our thoughts are with her," she continued in a statement. "We’ll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival."

ABC News reached out to a rep for McGowan for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The festival said they still plan to honor McGowan, and have added a "panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn’t stop here."