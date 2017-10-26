Rose McGowan to speak publicly for the 1st time since Weinstein allegations

Actress Rose McGowan will be making her first public speaking appearance since her name was included among dozens of women who accused now disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

McGowan is slated to deliver opening remarks on Friday morning at the Women's Convention, an event including forums and discussions from organizers of the Women's March using "nonviolent resistance ... committed to dismantling systems of oppression" in Detroit. She will also take part in a panel Friday afternoon titled "Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos."

The actress, well known for her starring role in the series "Charmed," was among the women cited in the initial New York Times report earlier this month as having settled harassment claims with Weinstein, though she did not comment for the article.

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Since that time, McGowan has used Twitter to support other accusers and seemingly accuse Weinstein of raping her.

"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," she wrote on Twitter a couple weeks back. She later confirmed she was referring to Weinstein in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the next day.

Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

Through representatives Weinstein has repeatedly denied allegations of rape, a spokesperson for Weinstein saying again Tuesday in a statement to ABC News, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Dozens of women have come forward over the past two weeks to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault.

The board of the Weinstein Co. terminated him, and he later tendered his resignation from the board. He was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Producers Guild of America has voted to begin termination proceedings against him. A final determination in that case will be made next month.