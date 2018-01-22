Another royal is engaged: Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, to marry longtime boyfriend

Jan 22, 2018, 8:22 AM ET
PHOTO: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party, June, 21, 2017, in London.PlayJames Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
WATCH Princess Eugenie engaged to Jack Brooksbank

Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced, another royal is preparing to tie the knot.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.

PHOTO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive at the wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Marks Church, May 20, 2017, in Englefield, U.K.REX/Shutterstock
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive at the wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, May 20, 2017, in Englefield, U.K.

Princess Eugenie, 27, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, became engaged to Brooksbank earlier this month in Nicaragua, according to the palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

The autumn 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Brooksbank will continue an exciting year for the royal family. Harry and Markle are scheduled to wed in May, and Prince William and Princess Kate are due to give birth to their third child in April.

PHOTO: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party, June, 21, 2017, in London.James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party, June, 21, 2017, in London.

Zara Tindall, another granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband, Mike, are also expecting a child this year.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of Harry and Markle's May 19, 2018, wedding.

PHOTO: In this file photo dated June 1, 1999 shows St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has been chosen as the venue for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tim Ockenden/PA Wire/AP
In this file photo dated June 1, 1999 shows St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has been chosen as the venue for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, expressed her excitement about her daughter's engagement in a series of tweets, writing in one, "Total joy."

"A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and best friend. Eugenie is one of he finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony," Ferguson said in an official statement.

PHOTO: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Jack Brooksbank, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie watch the racing as they attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, June 19, 2015, in Ascot, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Jack Brooksbank, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie watch the racing as they attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, June 19, 2015, in Ascot, England.

Eugenie, who attended church with the queen on Sunday, works at an art gallery in Mayfair. Brooksbank has had a successful career in the hospitality, restaurant and nightclub industries.

The couple have been in a relationship since first meeting in 2010.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Ferguson and Andrew, is very close to her cousins, William and Harry. She introduced Harry to Cressida Bonas, his former girlfriend.

PHOTO: Prince William Duke Of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry during Trooping The Colour, June 16, 2012, in London.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince William Duke Of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry during Trooping The Colour, June 16, 2012, in London.

Eugenie and Brooksbank have frequently gone on double dates with Harry and Markle, including spending time with them in Toronto, where Markle lived before her recent move to London.

Brooksbank's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, told the BBC they are "completely over the moon" and "very excited" about the wedding of their son to Eugenie.

"We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement," the Brooksbanks said.

Speculation has focused on whether the Eugenie and Brooksbank may move to Kensington Palace after their wedding this fall.

Eugenie is the eighth in line to the throne.

