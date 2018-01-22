Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced, another royal is preparing to tie the knot.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.

Princess Eugenie, 27, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, became engaged to Brooksbank earlier this month in Nicaragua, according to the palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

The autumn 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Brooksbank will continue an exciting year for the royal family. Harry and Markle are scheduled to wed in May, and Prince William and Princess Kate are due to give birth to their third child in April.

Zara Tindall, another granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband, Mike, are also expecting a child this year.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of Harry and Markle's May 19, 2018, wedding.

Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, expressed her excitement about her daughter's engagement in a series of tweets, writing in one, "Total joy."

"A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and best friend. Eugenie is one of he finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony," Ferguson said in an official statement.

Eugenie, who attended church with the queen on Sunday, works at an art gallery in Mayfair. Brooksbank has had a successful career in the hospitality, restaurant and nightclub industries.

The couple have been in a relationship since first meeting in 2010.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Ferguson and Andrew, is very close to her cousins, William and Harry. She introduced Harry to Cressida Bonas, his former girlfriend.

Eugenie and Brooksbank have frequently gone on double dates with Harry and Markle, including spending time with them in Toronto, where Markle lived before her recent move to London.

Brooksbank's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, told the BBC they are "completely over the moon" and "very excited" about the wedding of their son to Eugenie.

"We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement," the Brooksbanks said.

Speculation has focused on whether the Eugenie and Brooksbank may move to Kensington Palace after their wedding this fall.

Eugenie is the eighth in line to the throne.