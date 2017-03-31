Russell Brand still has 'warm' feelings toward ex Katy Perry

Despite their high-profile split after just over a year of marriage, Russell Brand says he still has "warm" feelings toward his ex Katy Perry.

While being interviewed on "John Bishop: In Conversation With Russell Brand," the comedian said about keeping their past relationship mostly private, "thinking about it now, I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences."

The duo tied the knot in 2010 after dating for some time, but split at the end of 2011 and finalized their divorce the very next year. Brand mentioned how busy Perry, 32, was at that time in her life, while "I was occupied and busy, not to the same degree, I recognize."

"Obviously, the marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the sort of undulating nature of fame. And living in those conditions ... but I have come away from that experience, I still feel very warm toward her."

He continued, "When I hear about her or see her, I [go], 'Aw, there's that person, there's that person in the world.'"

In her 2012 film, "Part of Me," Perry let the world see the effects of her split, saying "the reality of making it work ... is not like the movies. There's a lot more compromise, a lot more sacrifice, or else it just won't work.”

That same year, she told ABC News that the split is "like a scar, sometimes you look on your legs or your arms and you see this scar. It reminds you of the thing that you learned."

In 2015, Perry told the Daily Telegraph that Brand had texted her, telling her he was filing for divorce.

"He hasn’t spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce," she said.