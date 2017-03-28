Katy Perry pays tribute to fan killed in an auto accident

Singer Katy Perry poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif.,March 25, 2017.

Katy Perry has paid special tribute to an 18-year-old superfan who died in a car accident.

According to ABC affiliate KTBS-TV in Shreveport, Louisiana, 18-year-old Katie Bell died this past weekend when she lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The other driver was also killed.

"We see you angel and we love and will miss you," Perry tweeted on Tuesday morning. "KC's, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace."

She included one of Bell's videos in her tweet.

News of Bell's death apparently inspired the hashtag #RIPKatycatKatie -- Perry fans call themselves "KatyCats" -- and Perry herself took notice.

To further honor Bell, Perry changed her name on her Twitter profile to Bell's hashtag.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to KTBS.