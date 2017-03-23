We are just about a month removed from the 2017 Oscars and the big mix-up for best picture.

Best actor nominee Ryan Gosling was seen on TV cracking up during the fiasco, and he's finally coming clean about his reaction.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture "Moonlight" is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

"I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt," he said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas yesterday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He continued, "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard 'Moonlight' won and I was so relieved that I started laughing.”

Golsling, who starred in "La La Land" with Emma Stone, said he was pleased with the evening's outcome.

"Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that 'Moonlight' won. I know the director … I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized," he said.

Well, there you have it -- another reason to swoon for Gosling.