Ryan Lochte and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid are having a boy!

Lochte told ABC News about having a son when he joined reporters Michael Rothman and Charli James in the pool to promote the new Powerbar "Clean Start Pledge."

The setting was Aqua studio in New York City and Lochte said the Powerbar campaign is a propos given his tumultuous 2016, which he is eager to put behind him. Lochte admitted last summer that he lied about “one part” of a story where he and fellow U.S. Olympic teammates had claimed that they were held up at gunpoint. Lochte later took responsibility and admitted he made a “big mistake.”

Getting back to his personal life, the six-time gold medalist said he got emotional both times -- finding out his fiancee was pregnant and then a few days ago when they found out the gender of the baby.

"I've wanted this for the past six years, but hadn't found the right one," he said of fatherhood.

When he first found out his fiancee was expecting, he said it took a minute for the realization to set in, then he basically tackled her with excitement, before the duo shed some happy tears about becoming parents.

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017 A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

In fact, Lochte said he's excited for all that comes with being a parent, even changing diapers. He's also started preparing by waking himself up in the middle of the night.

"I'll wake up to anything," he said of being a light sleeper and being more than happy to get up to feed or change a crying baby.

Then, there's Lochte's hope that a move to Los Angeles will result in an acting career. He doesn't quite know what roles he's going to look for just yet, but he is pitching a reality show about himself, his son and his fiancee that he said could possibly be titled, "Lochte in Love." That's a working title, nothing set in stone, he joked.

Binge watching all the #harrypotter movies with beautiful @kaylaraereid and #Yeezy , #carter is on the floor on his bed! #familytime A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:42pm PST

With all that's going on in his life, swimming will not be taking a backseat. Lochte said he'll definitely continue to train for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

"I've always said I'll retire when swimming stops being fun," he said. It hasn't stopped being fun just yet.