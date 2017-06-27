Ryan Reynolds reveals he once saved his nephew's life

Turns out Ryan Reynolds is a super hero in real life too.

The "Deadpool" star, 40, revealed on Instagram that he once saved his nephew's life after taking a CPR course.

The actor and his wife recently completed a refresher course, and on Monday, they urged their followers to get trained too.

"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s---, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!" he wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun."

Reynolds also thanked Viva First Aid for the lesson, then joked, "And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times."

Lively, 29, posted a photo from Viva and encouraged her fans to take a CPR course.

"ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers," she wrote on Instagram. "Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."

Reynolds and Lively have two daughters, James, 2, and 9-month-old Ines.