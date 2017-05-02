Ryan Reynolds on wife Blake Lively: 'She's made me a more empathetic person'

There were plenty of cute couples at last night's Met Gala, but only one of them stole the show on the photo blog Humans of New York.

In a photo posted to the blog's Instagram page, Ryan Reynolds had some very sweet words to say about his wife, Blake Lively.

"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy," Reynolds told Humans of New York. "She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person."

The two, who married in 2012 and have two daughters, arrived at the event in coordinating outfits.

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Reynolds, 40, also told the blog that Lively has helped him through some personal struggles.

"I had a very fractured relationship with my father," he said. "Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times."