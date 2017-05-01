The 2017 Met Gala is underway, and a who's who of A-listers have descended upon the red carpet at Manhattan's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Vogue magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, were among the first to arrive, wearing gowns in keeping with the theme of the event, the work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and the label Comme des Garçons.

Event co-chairs Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams also made early appearances, as did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, Claire Danes, and Rose Byrne.

Also expected: Amber Heard, Kate Hudson, Brie Larson and Céline Dion, who told Women's Wear Daily that she is attending the event for the first time.

ABC News is compiling the most talked-about looks from the carpet in the embedded slideshow, and visitors to New York City can see ensembles from Comme des Garçons at the Met from May 4 until Sept. 4. According to Vogue, the exhibit will feature about 120 womenswear designs, dating back to the label's first runway collection in 1981.

“Rei Kawakubo is one of the most important and influential designers of the past [40] years,” the Costume Institute’s curator in charge, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue magazine last month. “By inviting us to rethink fashion as a site of constant creation, recreation, and hybridity, she has defined the aesthetics of our time.”