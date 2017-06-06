Days after the first "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter had a seizure while vacationing in Croatia with her family, her husband Ryan Sutter is still sorting through what happened.

In a touching Instagram post about his wife, Ryan revealed that the couple, who met through the ABC reality show, still have no "definitive cause" for why Trista suffered a seizure last week.

Sharing a picture of his wife, appearing healthy behind the lens of a camera one day after she was treated at a Croatian hospital, Ryan recalled the terrifying event.

"I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a 'draft.' In limbo. A bit confused," he wrote. "It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."

He went on, "What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture. It's my wife -- at her best -- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens..."

Trista, 44, first shared the news of her seizure on Saturday via an Instagram post, which included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed in Croatia.

"This was me yesterday....two hours after I had a seizure....two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. ...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe," she wrote.

The Sutters are in the eastern European country with their son Maxwell, 9, and daughter Blakesley, 8.