Days after the first "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter had a seizure while vacationing in Croatia with her family, her husband Ryan Sutter is still sorting through what happened.
In a touching Instagram post about his wife, Ryan revealed that the couple, who met through the ABC reality show, still have no "definitive cause" for why Trista suffered a seizure last week.
Sharing a picture of his wife, appearing healthy behind the lens of a camera one day after she was treated at a Croatian hospital, Ryan recalled the terrifying event.
"I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a 'draft.' In limbo. A bit confused," he wrote. "It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."
He went on, "What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture. It's my wife -- at her best -- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens..."
I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a "draft." In limbo. A bit confused. It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled. . What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It's my wife - at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens...
Trista, 44, first shared the news of her seizure on Saturday via an Instagram post, which included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed in Croatia.
"This was me yesterday....two hours after I had a seizure....two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. ...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe," she wrote.
This was me yesterday. ...two hours after I had a seizure. ...two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. ...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe. Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering "why me?" But today, I had to ask, "why not me"? I'm human. I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend. Thank you to those back in the states, whom I hold dear. You know who you are. Thank you to those I've never met who lift me up and have my back. Thank you to those from my #bachelornation family who've shown this OG kindness & respect when I know I'm old news. Thank you to the kind tourists & Croatians who held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered. And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore. If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to.
The Sutters are in the eastern European country with their son Maxwell, 9, and daughter Blakesley, 8.