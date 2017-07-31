Sam Shepard died last week at the age of 73, a representative for the family confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

When news of the Oscar nominee and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright's death broke, fellow actors and artists took to social media to pay their respects to whom many called a hero in the thespian community.

Here are some of the tributes to Shepard, who worked on Broadway and in film for over half a century.

A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) July 31, 2017

I had the privilege of working with Sam Shepard when I was very young. I remember a very giving a generous man. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/TNpgPnviBT — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) July 31, 2017

Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 31, 2017

Goodby to Sam Shepard, a true American icon of letters. "Is that a man?" "You're damn right is is!" — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 31, 2017

Earlier this year I worked on Sam Shepard's True West. His words and characters gave an actor countless gifts to play with.

He was a master. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

1-Sitting here crying in my car,

Just found out one of my heroes has passed.

Had the privilege 2 work with#SamShepard with @vincentdonofrio — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard. An inspiration to writers, actors, directors, theater & film devotees, all of us, really. Thoughts are w/ his family. https://t.co/y9fmwOZcIa — Kathy Johnson Clarke (@kathyjohnsongym) July 31, 2017

Sad news of the death of Sam Shepard, Actor and Writer. Never, like television has created, a "celebrity " — Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) July 31, 2017