Saxophone star Kenny G plays impromptu in-flight performance

Kenny G surprised passengers with some unique in-flight entertainment aboard a Delta airlines flight from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Flight attendants asked passengers to help raise $1,000 for Delta G.O. Relay for Life and announced that if they surpassed that goal, the saxophone superstar would offer up an impromptu performance.

Within roughly five minutes, the cabin helped raise over $2,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Then, as promised, Kenny G serenaded them with his famous sax.