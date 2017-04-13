'Scandal' cast reflect on reaching 100th episode and memorable fan moments

In celebration of its 100th episode, the cast of "Scandal" appeared on "Good Morning America" today, revealing what it's like to reach the milestone in the midst of season 6.

"We all have insane levels of gratitude that people watch, that people tweet, that people talk about it with each other and join us for an hour every week," said Kerry Washington. "It means a lot to us. There are a lot of people in my life I don't get to spend an hour a week with. So the fact that people, millions of people, take an hour out of their week to be with us means a great deal to us."

When asked why he thinks "Scandal" resonates with so many people, Joe Morton credited the show's humanity.

"Between the politics and between the affairs and ... just what goes on within this group of people, on camera, I think that's what brings them back," Morton added. "It's a page turner. You wanna know what's gonna happen in the next episode."

Joshua Malina chimed in, laughing: "And the male eye candy. It's a good combination of things."

The actors admitted that like viewers, they too are surprised by the show's shocking twists and turns. Sudden character deaths have even given creator Shonda Rhimes opportunities for practical jokes.

"I got horribly pranked by Shonda," Malina said. "She wrote, just for my script alone, an ending that included my character David dying. And I, of course, I did my usual thing. When I thought she was looking away, I flipped to the end and I was sitting next to Scott. [I said], 'I think I die -- pretty sure I die in this episode.'" I had about 90 seconds of terror. And then I looked at Bellamy's script ... she [Rhimes] had me for a good minute and a half."

"We almost had him," Katie Lowes joked. "Almost."

The cast said they've experienced some interesting fan moments over the show's five-year run.

"I think we were going to 'Good Morning America,' or leaving and the throng of passion and number of people literally sort of rocked the bus," Jeff Perry said, laughing. "And I remember looking to each of us and going, 'It's our Beatles moment.'"

Tony Goldwyn recalled one female admirer moving in for a kiss, as well as another encounter with a fellow traveler. "I got pulled into the galley of an airplane and [someone] says, 'You need to forgive Olivia.'" Goldwyn said.

As for show predictions, the cast guesses that by the end of it all, Mellie will finally be the first female president of the United States.

The 100th episode of "Scandal" premieres tonight on ABC.