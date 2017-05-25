Although "Scandal" fans may be upset about the series ending after next season, Joe Morton, who plays Rowan Pope, the former head of secret black ops organization B613, said he's at peace with it.

"I think having the choice to go out when you want to go out is perfect, especially for this show," he told ABC News show "Celeb 101." "It means next season is just going to be ridiculous."

Scandal's sixth season ended last Thursday with Morton's onscreen daughter Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, becoming the new head of B613. It's a twist no one saw coming with the political fixer finally taking off her "white hat" and going to the dark side.

It could be the perfect set up for Morton's Rowan Pope to get his own spin-off.

"Years ago, [creator] Shonda [Rhimes] talked about a spin-off called, 'B613.' She hasn't talked about it for a very long time," Morton said. "I don't know [if] that's her interest at this point. So we'll see."

It's true. Back in 2015, Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter that she had her "own obsessions with B613 that are probably unhealthy."

"I have like three versions of a B613 spin-off in my head that I obsess about constantly," she said.

A B613 spin-off may see the reprisal of beloved characters from "Scandal," including Guillermo Diaz's Huck and Scott Foley's Jake, both former (and sort-of present) B613 operatives.

Rhimes said the main issue stopping her from creating a spin-off was time, since she's also the showrunner for ABC's hit series "Grey's Anatomy" and the executive producer of ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder."

"The last time I had three shows I created on the air at the same time, I promised myself I'd never do that again," she said at the time. "So right now, I'm good."

ABC announced "Scandal" would be ending after season 7 earlier this month, saying they wanted the show to go out on top creatively.