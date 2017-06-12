Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Forbes' highest-paid celebrity

The annual Forbes' Celebrity 100 list is out, and it's good news for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy ranked first on the list and according to the the magazine, earned $130 million from June 2016 until June 2017.

According to the magazine, he earned his fortune in part with the partial sale of his Sean John clothing line, a partnership with Ciroc vodka, and his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Following Diddy: Beyoncé, who earned $105 million in the last year, author J.K. Rowling ($95 million), Drake ($94 million) and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ($93 million).

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is the star who had the largest dollar decrease this past year.

Last year, Swift scored $170 million thanks to her tour; this year, she earned a comparatively paltry $44 million, ranking only #49, based on earnings from June 2016 to June 2017.

Meanwhile, a number of musicians who didn't make the list last year are back this year. Among them: Celine Dion, who ranks #55 with $42 million in earnings, and Bon Jovi, who are ranked #80 with $35.5 million. Coldplay also is back, and they're in the top 10, with earnings of $88 million.

All three artists' live performances contributed to their return: Dion did a world tour in addition to her Las Vegas shows, while Bon Jovi raked it in on the road on their This House Is Not for Sale Tour. In addition, Coldplay scored big with their Head Full of Dreams world tour.

The full list can be found on Forbes' website.