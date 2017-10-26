Sean Hayes was originally supposed to appear on "Ellen" two weeks ago, but was forced to cancel.

The "Will & Grace" star explained on Wednesday's episode that he missed his appearance because he was hospitalized for a "very rare" health scare.

"I went to bed at night and all of a sudden I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach," he recalled on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". "I went to the ER and thank God I did. I had a very rare thing where my small intestine burst open, and it was poisoning my body."

"And they went in there, and they clipped off the bad part and put it back together with like a chip clip," he said with a laugh, joking that now his "potato chips are stale."

"And they put you on so many drugs. You’re like, high out of your mind," Hayes, 47, added.

The actor, who portrays animated best friend Jack McFarland on the "Will & Grace" reboot, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern, said one of host Ellen DeGeneres' producers called him while he was recuperating in the hospital.

Hayes told the producer he'd still be up to appear on the show, but his husband of nearly three years, Scott Icenogle, talked some sense into him.

"Scottie, my husband, was in the room with me. I hung up the phone and he was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? You can’t do the 'Ellen' show on Monday. Are you high?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m really high. Are you high?’” he recalled, laughing.

Thankfully, Hayes will have plenty of time to promote "Will & Grace," which just returned to TV after an 11-year hiatus. Ahead of the series premiere last month, the network had already ordered a second season of the reboot.