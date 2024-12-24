American Airlines requests ground stop for all its flights, FAA says

A "technical issue" disrupted American Airline flights nationwide early on Tuesday, the airline said, at the start of a busy Christmas Eve for travelers around the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American requested a ground stop for all its flights.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights," the airline wrote in a post to X.

The post added, "Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.