Selena Gomez leads music nominees for 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The second wave of nominations for the Teens Choice Awards were announced today.

Selena Gomez leads all nominees with a total of eight nods. She's followed by her ex Justin Bieber with five.

In addition, each one of the former members of One Direction has been nominated in at least one category. For Choice Summer Male Artist, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are competing against one another, along with Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Zedd.

Payne and Styles are also up against their former bandmates Zayn and Louis Tomlinson for Choice Male Hottie.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards, which also features such categories as style icon and changemaker, will air Aug. 13 on Fox. For the full list of nominees, and to vote for your favorites, visit TeenChoice.com.

Here are some of the nominees:

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

"2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Breakout Artist

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Country Song

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Latin Song

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice Next Big Thing

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

Choice Summer Song

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Choice Instagrammer

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Bella Thorne

Brett Eldredge

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Choice Style Icon

Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie

Camila Cabello

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Changemaker