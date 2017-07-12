Selena Gomez leads music nominees for 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The second wave of nominations for the Teens Choice Awards were announced today.
Selena Gomez leads all nominees with a total of eight nods. She's followed by her ex Justin Bieber with five.
In addition, each one of the former members of One Direction has been nominated in at least one category. For Choice Summer Male Artist, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are competing against one another, along with Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Zedd.
Payne and Styles are also up against their former bandmates Zayn and Louis Tomlinson for Choice Male Hottie.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards, which also features such categories as style icon and changemaker, will air Aug. 13 on Fox. For the full list of nominees, and to vote for your favorites, visit TeenChoice.com.
Here are some of the nominees:
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
- “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
- “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- “Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
- "2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
- “Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
- “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
- “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
- “Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
- “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- “Location” – Khalid
- “Passionfruit” – Drake
- “Redbone” – Childish Gambino
- “That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
- “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
- “Green Light” – Lorde
- “Hard Times” – Paramore
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
- “Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
- “Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist
- Chance the Rapper
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
- James Arthur
- Julia Michaels
- Zara Larsson
Choice Country Song
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
- “Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
- “The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
- “God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
- “In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Latin Song
- “Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
- “Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
- “No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
- “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice Next Big Thing
- Forever in Your Mind
- Grace VanderWaal
- Jax Jones
- Jonas Blue
- New Hope Club
- The Tide
Choice Summer Song
- “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
- “Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
- Katy Perry
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Niall Horan
- Shawn Mendes
- Zedd
Choice Summer Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Florida Georgia Line
- Imagine Dragons
- Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour
- Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
- Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
- Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
- Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
- Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
- Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Instagrammer
- Beyoncé
- Justin Bieber
- Kendall Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter
- Ariana Grande
- Bella Thorne
- Brett Eldredge
- DJ Khaled
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
Choice Style Icon
- Cara Delevingne
- Harry Styles
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zayn
- Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
- Camila Cabello
- Deepika Padukone
- Paris Jackson
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Louis Tomlinson
- Shawn Mendes
- Zayn
Choice Changemaker
- Ariana Grande
- Ian Somerhalder
- Rowan Blanchard
- Selena Gomez
- Shailene Woodley
- Yara Shahidi