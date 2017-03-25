Sen. Cory Booker asks Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter; she says 'yes'

Mar 25, 2017, 11:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Pictured (L-R) are Mindy Kaling in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 24, 2016 and Sen. Cory Booker in Newark, N.J., Nov. 4, 2014. AP Photo
What have we here? Senator Cory Booker just asked Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter, and she happily accepted.

It all started when the New Jersey senator commented on Kaling's show, "The Mindy Project" in which the main character, Mindy Lahari, took a shot at the city of Newark, New Jersey, of which Booker was formerly mayor.

"Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night... @VogueMagazine & I disagree," he wrote with a link to a Vogue magazine article raving about the New Jersey city. "(I still [heart] U!)"

Kaling, 37, replied minutes later, saying: "Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the [love]. It's mutual!"

Booker, 47, then said her response was "making my day! Thanks for the clarification."

Next, the senator made a bold request: "And If the [love] is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes"

And she said...

It didn't take long for the official Twitter account for the PATH commuter train line between New Jersey and New York to help by offering the trains' schedules.

Still, Booker had a better plan.

"Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy!" he wrote. "I will send one to you for the door to door."

There's no word on whether an actual date is set.

ABC News reached out to both camps, but mum is the word so far.