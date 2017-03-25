Sen. Cory Booker asks Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter; she says 'yes'

What have we here? Senator Cory Booker just asked Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter, and she happily accepted.

It all started when the New Jersey senator commented on Kaling's show, "The Mindy Project" in which the main character, Mindy Lahari, took a shot at the city of Newark, New Jersey, of which Booker was formerly mayor.

"Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night... @VogueMagazine & I disagree," he wrote with a link to a Vogue magazine article raving about the New Jersey city. "(I still [heart] U!)"

Kaling, 37, replied minutes later, saying: "Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the [love]. It's mutual!"

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ?. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Booker, 47, then said her response was "making my day! Thanks for the clarification."

Next, the senator made a bold request: "And If the [love] is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes"

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ??is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes ???? https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

And she said...

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

It didn't take long for the official Twitter account for the PATH commuter train line between New Jersey and New York to help by offering the trains' schedules.

Still, Booker had a better plan.

"Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy!" he wrote. "I will send one to you for the door to door."

?? ??Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

There's no word on whether an actual date is set.

ABC News reached out to both camps, but mum is the word so far.