Serena Williams weds Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

Nov 17, 2017, 9:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York.PlayJackson Lee/Getty Images
Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian exchanged vows Thursday evening in New Orleans.

The ceremony was held inside the Big Easy's Contemporary Arts Center, according to ABC News local affiliate WGNO.

PHOTO:Serena Williams attends Glamours 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Nov. 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
PHOTO:Serena Williams attends Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Nov. 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

Although the guest list was under wraps, celebrities such as actress Nicole Ari Parker and model Selita Ebanks were spotted arriving to the venue in the city's Warehouse District.

Other photographers caught Ciara, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arriving to the wedding.

PHOTO: Serena Williams poses with her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in a photo posted to her Instagram on Nov. 6, 2017.serenawilliams
Serena Williams poses with her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in a photo posted to her Instagram on Nov. 6, 2017.

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, became engaged last December with the tech enthusiast announcing the news on Facebook.

Four months later, Williams revealed they were expecting their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom they welcomed in September.

