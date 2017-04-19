Tennis star Serena Williams pregnant with her 1st child

Apr 19, 2017, 6:57 PM ET
PHOTO: Serena Williams of the USA reacts during a Wilson Racquet promotion during a practice session ahead of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, on Jan. 12, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia. PlayMichael Dodge/Getty Images
Tennis icon Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first baby!

"I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a rep for Williams said Wednesday.

The Grand Slam winner, 35, teased the announcement on Snapchat Wednesday morning, posting a pic that was captioned, "20 weeks."

The photo was a mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump.

This is the second big announcement from Williams in the last few months.

This past December, she revealed on her verified Reddit account that she and Ohanian were engaged. Ohanian co-founded the user-generated news website in 2005.

"But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes," she wrote.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry ??

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT