Tennis icon Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first baby!

"I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a rep for Williams said Wednesday.

The Grand Slam winner, 35, teased the announcement on Snapchat Wednesday morning, posting a pic that was captioned, "20 weeks."

The photo was a mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump.

Serena Williams is expecting! The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK — espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017

This is the second big announcement from Williams in the last few months.

This past December, she revealed on her verified Reddit account that she and Ohanian were engaged. Ohanian co-founded the user-generated news website in 2005.

"But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes," she wrote.