Sia, Rosie O'Donnell and Other Celebs Vow to Match ACLU Donations After Trump's Executive Order

Jan 29, 2017, 4:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Sia performs on stage during an Apple event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Sept. 7, 2016. Rosie ODonnell attends the 4th Annual Ed Asner And Friends Poker Tournament For Autism Speaks, Aug. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles.Getty Images
Sia performs on stage during an Apple event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Sept. 7, 2016. Rosie O'Donnell attends the 4th Annual Ed Asner And Friends Poker Tournament For Autism Speaks, Aug. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Celebrities are encouraging people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as matching donations from fans, after the nonprofit organization issued a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's executive order, temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Sia, Rosie O'Donnell and Judd Apatow each announced on Twitter that they'd match donations up to $100,000 to "help our queer & immigrant friends," as Sia put it.

Meanwhile, musician Jack Antonoff said he'd be matching donations up to $20,000. He encouraged his followers to "stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community."

Protests Build Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order

Oscar-Nominated Director Has Decided Not to Attend Academy Awards

After Trump on Friday called for an immediate 90-day suspension of immigration from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya for ties to terror, along with suspending indefinitely the acceptance of Syrian refugees, the ACLU issued a legal challenge in a Brooklyn federal court.

The court granted an emergency stay on the president's executive order Saturday night.

Following that decision, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that it "will continue to enforce all of the president’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people."

The statement noted that Trump's executive orders remain "in place," despite the emergency stay.

Other celebrities encouraged others to donate to the ACLU to support their efforts.