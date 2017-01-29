Celebrities are encouraging people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as matching donations from fans, after the nonprofit organization issued a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's executive order, temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Sia, Rosie O'Donnell and Judd Apatow each announced on Twitter that they'd match donations up to $100,000 to "help our queer & immigrant friends," as Sia put it.

Meanwhile, musician Jack Antonoff said he'd be matching donations up to $20,000. He encouraged his followers to "stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community."

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

and i will match your 100K donation sia - #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Okay @sia. We are all going to join you. I am in! https://t.co/XN8tqp7sPX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017

After Trump on Friday called for an immediate 90-day suspension of immigration from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya for ties to terror, along with suspending indefinitely the acceptance of Syrian refugees, the ACLU issued a legal challenge in a Brooklyn federal court.

The court granted an emergency stay on the president's executive order Saturday night.

Following that decision, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that it "will continue to enforce all of the president’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people."

The statement noted that Trump's executive orders remain "in place," despite the emergency stay.

Other celebrities encouraged others to donate to the ACLU to support their efforts.

If you are able, please donate to the @ACLU. They're going to need our help, and our voices. #Resist https://t.co/uPmjN2X48S — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 26, 2017

Thank you @ACLU. Thank you. Trump's immigration ban is temporarily disabled. Donate to @ACLU. Something tells me we'll be needing them. https://t.co/VpbKP7TtG0 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 29, 2017

The @ACLU is going to become the superhero justice league for the coming days. Support them if you can. https://t.co/ieGKqZEYQZ — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 29, 2017

Wow - everyone donate to @ACLU right now if u can - THANK U @ACLU!!! ???? https://t.co/dTPqWXaNR5 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2017

Please donate to @ACLU if you can. These folks are going to be very busy. https://t.co/uufcUW38un — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 28, 2017