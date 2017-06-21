Simon Cowell organizes charity single for London fire victims

To raise funds for the relief effort following the deadly fire last week that destroyed Grenfell Tower in West London, Simon Cowell has gathered together more than 50 artists, including The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, and Queen's Brian May, to record a version of Simon and Garfunkel's classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The single, recorded at a studio just half a mile from the building, is out now. Fans can buy it at the usual digital outlets and also donate directly at ArtistsforGrenfell.com. All donations made at that website will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.

Among the other artists who participated: Nile Rodgers, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, Robbie Williams, Jessie J, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction, Leona Lewis, James Blunt, Emeli Sande, James Arthur, Rita Ora, Dan Smith of Bastille, Nathan Sykes, Dua Lipa and many, many more. A choir of local residents also joined in.

"I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news," Cowell explained to the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper. "I was angry, upset, thinking, 'What the hell do you do? ... Do you donate some money?' And I was thinking, 'Well maybe we could do a little more than that,' and that's how the record came about."

As for why he chose "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Cowell said that he had just 12 hours to decide on a song and that one had appropriate lyrics.

Here's a rundown of who sings what: