Adele surprises London Fire Brigade with tea, cake

Jun 20, 2017, 9:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Adele joined the Red Watch firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station in London, June 19, 2017.London Fire Brigade
Adele joined the Red Watch firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station in London, June 19, 2017.

Adele paid an unexpected visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in England on Monday to thank Red Watch firefighters for battling the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

She showed up with cakes and joined the firefighters for afternoon tea.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us. So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said, 'Hi, I’m Adele.' Everyone was so shocked," station manager Ben King said in a press release.

"She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute's silence," King added. "We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough."

The singer was also spotted Wednesday night at the scene of the massive apartment fire.