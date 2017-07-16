Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday night in Georgia, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to ABC News.

Carter, 29, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. He is currently in police custody.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Madison Parker, the Sheriff's Office said.

Parker is charged with possession of marijuana less than one once, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of drug-related objects.

Parker is reportedly Carter's girlfriend. In an interview in April with HollywoodLife, in which he described Parker as his "new love," he said, "Madison and I have been together about 6 months."

According to a tweet posted at 5:08 p.m. to Carter's account, he was slated to perform in Kansas City Saturday night.

"Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City," read the tweet. "He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3."

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

It is unclear if Carter and Parker have attorneys.

ABC News has contacted Carter's manager for comment.

ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report.