Rapper and businessman Wyclef Jean took to social media early this morning to slam police for detaining him in West Hollywood, California, after which the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided details about the incident.

Jean posted a short video to Twitter and Instagram, where he wrote, "LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"

The officers handcuffed him and took off his Haitian bandanna, he says in the clip, while a colleague shoots the video. "[They] have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing," he says.

In another video, he threatens to sue the authorities.

County Sheriff’s officials corrected Jean in a response, telling ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV that it was their department, not the LAPD, and that officers were responding to the witness of an incident at a gas station, where suspects allegedly pistol-whipped two pedestrians and then took off in a car similar to the one Jean was driving. One of the suspects was also wearing a "red bandanna," the sheriff’s department said.

"At approximately 1:25 a.m., deputies stopped Wycef Jean, who was driving a car with similar description of suspect's vehicle ... per deputies, Wyclef cooperated," the department told KABC.

The Haitian artist was released after officers determined he was not the suspect and that the actual suspects had been apprehended, the department said.

But Jean, 47, took to Twitter again later this morning to write, "I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself. Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person."

The artist added that, "As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the [police]."

