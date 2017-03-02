Saying goodbye to the “Wolverine” saga while watching “Logan” at the Berlin Film Festival proved emotional for Sir Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman, who have become “such good friends” throughout their 17 years of working on the films together.

“I was sitting alongside Hugh and the movie was playing so beautifully and we got to the last couple of minutes, which is very intense, very emotional, and I suddenly felt Hugh had taken my hand, and he was squeezing it,” Stewart, 76, said today on ABC News' “Good Morning America.”

“And then I saw him just do this, and I thought, ‘If Hugh Jackman can wipe away a tear, I can wipe away a tear.' As the credits rolled, I realized, you know, there is no better way to say ‘goodbye’ to this than at this moment with a film like this because it is so beautiful," Stewart said.

Stewart, who reprises his role as Professor X in the latest X-Men movie, said when they started shooting the first film, “there was no Hugh Jackman.”

“He was cast after we were already underway,” said the Golden Globe-nominated actor. “And we didn’t know that there would be a future for that wonderful Marvel comic book, and here we are 17 years later.”

Even though the “Wolverine” films are coming to an end, Stewart said he won’t miss Jackman because the two of them are already talking about working on a new project together, “which might even be here in New York,” he teased.

Stewart wouldn’t divulge details, but said when he is able to explain more, “GMA” would “be the first to know.”

“Logan” hits theaters Friday.

