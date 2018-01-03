Will Smith, Joel Edgerton expected to return for 'Bright' sequel

The fantasy/cop drama "Bright," starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as a very odd couple of Los Angeles Police Department officers, has become the most successful original movie in Netflix's history ... so of course there's going to be a sequel.

Interested in Netflix? Add Netflix as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Netflix news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Bright" takes place in an alternate reality in which fantasy creatures like elves, orcs, and centaurs exist, as does powerful magic. Netflix has confirmed to ABC News that both Smith, who plays a human cop, and Edgerton, who plays his orc partner, are expected to return for the new installment, as is director David Ayer.

Ayer, who wrote and directed "Suicide Squad" and "End of Watch," will write the "Bright" sequel himself.

Despite lackluster reviews, Netflix confirmed that the movie is the No. 1 film in all of the 190-plus countries in which the streaming service is available. According to Nielsen, more than 11 million people streamed the movie in the three days following its Dec. 22 release.